Jammu & Kashmir: Army Officer And Jawan Killed In Encounter With Terrorists In Rajouri

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir 's Rajouri | ANI

Rajouri/Jammu: Two Army personnel were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said. The fierce gunfight was underway as two terrorists were trapped at the site, they said.

2 Army personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2023

The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation, the police said.

In the gunbattle, one officer and a soldier lost their lives and another sustained injuries, officials said. The injured has been shifted to a hospital.