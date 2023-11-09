 Jammu & Kashmir: 1 TRF Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian
Jammu & Kashmir: 1 TRF Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian

According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
article-image
An encounter broke out between terrorists & security forces in the Kathohalan area of Shopian. | ANI

Shopian: A terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

"One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

