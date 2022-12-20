J&K: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian

Shopian: An encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists early Tuesday at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said J&K Police.
Three terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed. Identification is being ascertained. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police
More details are awaited.
