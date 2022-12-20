e-Paper Get App
J&K: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian

Three terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Shopian: An encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists early Tuesday at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said J&K Police.

Three terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed. Identification is being ascertained. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police

More details are awaited.

