J&K: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian

J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces Shopian |

Shopian: An encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists early Tuesday at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said J&K Police.

Three terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed. Identification is being ascertained. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police

Among 03 neutralised local #terrorists, 02 identified as Lateef Lone of #Shopian, involved in #killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Shri Purana Krishna Bhat & Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. 01 AK 47 rifle & 2 pistols recovered: ADGP Kashmir https://t.co/XhGKmLEfuv — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 20, 2022

#Encounter started at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 19, 2022

More details are awaited.