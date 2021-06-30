Jammu attack: India identifies technology to tackle 'rogue drones'; Centre to roll out policy soon

Two Indian Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions that took place a little before 2 am at the high security airport located around 14 kilometres from the border with Pakistan.

"Across the North Western sector (Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab), regular deployment of a counter-drone system is needed. A comprehensive policy in national interest is being worked out," a senior official disclosed.

The government has decided that Indian Air Force will be the nodal agency to deal with such technology.

"The government wants the Air Force to take the lead in coordinating all efforts on how we evolve in countering drones in future," the official said, adding that a combination of technologies and techniques will be used for this purpose.

"There is no universal policy to deal with rogue drones, so a combination of techniques needs to used depending on the vitality of an asset," he explained. The National Technical Research Organisation, India's tech-intelligence agency, will also be roped in for assistance.

The deployment models will consist of primary and passive detection means, including radio frequency (RF) detectors, electro-optical and infrared cameras, radars, drone catching nets, GPS Spoofers, lasers, and soft and hard kill measures like RF Jammers.