Jammu: Days after attack on airbase, Army spots another drone in Kunjwani area

This is the third instance in three days when drones have been spotted hovering over military installations in Jammu.

On Monday, a fresh attempt to target a military installation with drones was foiled by alert soldiers even as a preliminary probe into the attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles on the nearby IAF station by terrorists hours earlier on Sunday indicated the possible use of a cocktail of chemicals including RDX in the first of its kind incident in the country.

Two drones spotted over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area were driven away by alert troops, Public Relation Officer, Ministry of Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand said in an official statement on Monday.

"Immediately, a high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing," said the PRO.

On Sunday morning, two blasts were carried out by drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed. While no damage to any equipment two personnel suffered minor injuries.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)