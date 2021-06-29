Punjab CM Amarinder Singh flagged threat of drone attacks to Modi in Nov

The Indian Express has reported on June 29 evening that Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had written to PM Narendra Modi in November 2020 on the sightings of drones along the international border in Punjab, and possible attacks via low-flying sub-conventional aerial platforms including UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and drones.

Soon after the news emerged from the Jammu airbase, senior security officials in the Punjab government recalled that the Union government had already been warned of “serious implications” of delivery of weapons and contraband from Pakistan, using drone-like equipment. Singh had called on home minister Amit Shah in Delhi in November last to discuss it, after writing to the prime minister about the issue.