Jammu attack: DM of Rajouri district imposes ban on storage, sale, possession, use, transport of any drone or small flying objects

The District Magistrate of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the drone attack on the Indian Air Force Base that happened on Sunday has imposed a ban and restriction on the storage, sale, possession, use, and transport of any drone or small flying objects.
Rajesh Kumar Shavan, DM of Rajouri district issued an order on Wednesday stating that it has been observed that the Anti-National elements are using drones and
flying objects to cause damage, injury and risk to the human lives in certain parts of the Union Territory. "Whereas, it has also been noticed that for the last 10-15 years, the domestic use of small drone cameras has also increased in the society for capturing photos and videos in the Social and Culture gatherings and particularly the youth are more fascinated to have use of drone like toys and electronic gadgets," he added.
He further wrote, it is rationale and expedient to discontinue the use of any drone/small flying toys/objects in all social and cultural gatherings to eliminate any risk of injury to the life and property.
Hence the DM has imposed a ban on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of any drone or small flying objects or flying toys in the district.
"However, those having already the drone cameras/flying objects or toys or like objects in their possession shall get the same deposited with the local Police Station against proper receipt," the order said.
Defending his decision, the district magistrate said it has been observed that anti-national elements are using drones and flying objects to cause damage, injury and risk to the human lives in certain parts of the Union Territory.
"Any violation of this order shall attract punitive action as warranted under relevant law. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri shall ensure implementation of this order in letter and spirit," the order read.
Meanwhile, two drones were spotted over the military installations on Wednesday in Jammu city which were fired upon by alert troops forcing them to withdraw.
Police sources said two drones were spotted around 6 a.m. over the army installations in Miran Sahib and Kunjwani areas of Jammu city.
"Alert troops fired at these drones after which they withdrew," sources said.
On Tuesday, drones were spotted over military camps in the Kaluchak and Ratnuchak areas which were also fired upon.
