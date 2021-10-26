Jammu and Kashmir: UAPA cases slapped on students, college management for celebrating Pakistan's World cup win

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two cases against medical students under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 international cricket match, officials said on Tuesday.

The cases have been registered against the students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar here and SKIMS Soura, the officials said. Videos of the celebrations of Pakistan's victory against arch-rivals India at several places, fire crackers were also burst.

The J-K Students Association has, meanwhile, urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the UAPA charges on humanitarian grounds. In a statement, national spokesperson of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said the UAPA charges against students is a harsh punishment which will ruin their future and "will further alienate them". "We are not justifying their act, but it will result in their career assassination. The charges will have serious consequences on academic and future career of the students," he said.

JAMMU: Six people were detained in Samba district after a video showed them raising objectionable slogans following the match. A police officer said an FIR has been registered. SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma said the detained people are being questioned; more people may be called for questioning, he said.

It is understood that three Kashmiri students have been suspended in an Agra engineering college over the alleged anti-national WhatsApp chats.

A volcano has been building up in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Farooq said on Tuesday and expressed fears over what shape it would take when it erupted. He also said celebrations in the Valley over Pakistan's win, while Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting the region, were meant to provoke the BJP, which had taken away Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"They (those who celebrated the win) don't have anything to do with them (Pakistanis). It was done to provoke the BJP. They were children and young boys and this should serve as an eye-opener for the BJP," Abdullah said at a public meeting in Surankote in Poonch district.

The BJP claims a new phase has started and militancy is finished but the situation is otherwise, Abdullah said. He added that Shah was the one who had announced the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370. "They (the BJP) took away Article 370 and Article 35A from us and claim not a single bullet was fired. How could bullets have been fired when you have put a soldier outside the door of every household? A volcano is building up even as they think they have silenced (the people)...

"This volcano will erupt one day and god knows what will be its shape and size. They have to return Article 370 to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that the people will frustrate the designs of those bent on dividing them on communal lines.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:18 PM IST