Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Sopore

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralized during the Sopore encounter. One of them Fayaz War was involved in several attacks & killings of civilians and security forces personnel. He was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.