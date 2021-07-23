Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Sopore

Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter at Warpora village in Sopore, Baramulla, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Friday.
Vijay Kumar further stated that one of the slain terrorists, Fayaz War was involved in several attacks and the killings of civilians and security forces personnel.
"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralized during the Sopore encounter. One of them Fayaz War was involved in several attacks & killings of civilians and security forces personnel. He was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.
Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police had said two terrorists have been killed in the encounter so far. Police have seized incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.
According to police, a top terrorist commander along with an associate was trapped in a house in Warpora village where the police and security forces were engaged in the encounter.
The operation was launched on Thursday evening on specific police input at Warpora in Sopore. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The search operation is underway, police said.
(With inputs from ANI)
