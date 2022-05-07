Jammu and Kashmir: Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in anti-terrorist operation near Amarnath Yatra route in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including an oldest surviving terrorist of the outfit, were neutralised in an anti-terrorist operation near the route of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag district on Friday, said the police.

Police, along with Army, have neutralised three wanted terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in an anti-terrorist operation at Sirchan Top Anantnag including the oldest surviving terrorist Ashraf Molvi, added the police.

The terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Khan @Ashraf Molvi/Mansoor ul Haq, Mohammad Rafiq Drangay and Roshan Zameer Tantray @Aqib.

As per police, all the three categorized killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces.

The terrorist Mohd Ashraf Khan was the oldest surviving terrorist of Hizb and figured among the list of most wanted terrorists after 2013, according to the police.

He had a long history of terror crime cases which include attacks on security forces.

Incriminating materials and huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of encounter. In this connection, police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed this operation as a major success as the site of operation is close to Yatra route which indicates that the killed terrorists were eying to target Amarnath Yatra-2022.

Moreover, Budgam Police, along with 62RR and 43Bn CRPF, arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit AGuH in Huroo area of Budgam. They have been identified as Amir Manzoor Budoo and Shahid Rasool Ganaie.

Incriminating materials, including ammunitions, one hand grenade and 25 AK-47 rounds, have been recovered from their possession. Accordingly, a case has been registered at Budgam police station and further investigation has been taken up.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 07:07 AM IST