Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist who killed bank manager gunned down in an encounter

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist involved in bank manager's killing gunned down in an encounter | (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district," the officer tweeted.

article-image

