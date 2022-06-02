 
Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Earlier, a teacher, Rajni Bala was murdered in Kulgam.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
PTI

The non-local manager of a regional rural bank (Ellaquai Dehati Bank) was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.

Police sources said the terrorists shot and critically injured the manager, identified as Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan.

Kumar was working as the manager of a regional rural bank (Ellaquai Dehati Bank) in Areah village branch of Kulgam district.

He was attacked in the morning as he was entering the bank branch, said police sources.

"He was shifted to a hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches", sources said.

On May 31, militants killed Rajni Bala, a non-local teacher in the same district. She belonged to Samba district of Jammu division.

