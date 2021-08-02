Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected drone activity reported from four places in Samba district, one near police station

According to a report by News18, the drone movement was seen in an area near a police station, another at Balol Bridge, and in two other nearby locations.

Earlier on Friday, suspected drones were spotted at three different places in the Samba district.

Three suspected Pakistani drones were also sighted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya, and Gagwal areas in Samba district around the same time.

On July 16, a drone that was operating around the Jammu Air Base was picked up by the radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there.

The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The Air Force has also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

After the drone blast at Jammu Air Force station in June, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them.

