Drones spotted at 3 locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, says BSF

Meanwhile, officials told PTI that Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired a couple of rounds towards one of the drones in Chiladya before it returned to the Pakistani side.

The other two drones disappeared from the sky shortly after hovering over sensitive security installations at Bari Brahmana and along Jammu-Pathankot highway in Gagwal, the officials said.

The latest sightings were recorded nearly a week after police shot down a Pakistani drone carrying five-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material in the border belt of Kanachak.

After the Jammu airbase attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them.

