Amid rise in drone attacks, Pakistan's ISI is making fake calls to Indian security forces: Report

In a rather alarming turn of events, Pakistani spy agency ISI is reportedly making fake calls to the Indian security forces. According to reports quoting intelligence sources, Indian security agencies have now issued an alert over the fraudulent calls from Pakistan. The calls originate from a variety of numbers are are usually not traceable.

According to an India Today report that quoted intelligence sources, the ISI has been been looking to increase the frequency of such calls by impersonating senior officials of the armed forces. Reportedly, the volume of calls has increased even as the Centre instructed all security agencies to be extra vigilant about drones and other flying objects ahead of Independence Day.

According to Intelligence Bureau sources on Tuesday, an alert has been issued to Delhi Police, as per which a major terror activity can be executed in the national capital with the help of drones. In mid-July, the Delhi Police had banned the flying of aerial vehicles such as paragliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft and hot-air balloons over the national capital till Independence Day.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir police had shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district. This is but the latest in a series of drone activities that have been observed.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday (July 24) lodged protest with the Pakistan Rangers over increased drone activity in the region during a sector commander-level meeting held on the international border in Suchetgarh sector of Jammu district. It was the first sector commander-level meeting between the two border guarding forces after the declaration of ceasefire by the DGMOs of both nations earlier this year.

