Assam News: Guwahati Police Record Major Crime Reduction, Improved Convictions & Stronger Public Safety In 2025

Guwahati Police Record Major Crime Reduction, Improved Convictions And Stronger Public Safety In 2025 |

Guwahati: Guwahati Police recorded significant gains in crime control, case disposal, and public safety during 2025, with sharp declines in overall crime, higher conviction rates, and improved recovery of stolen property, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Jain along with DCP East Mrinal Deka, DCP West Numal Mahatto, DCP Central Sambhabi Mishra and DCP Traffic Jayanta Sarathi Bora said the city police had made measurable progress in both prevention and detection of crime, backed by data-driven policing and sustained field-level enforcement.

“During 2025, a total of 5,786 cases were registered across Guwahati, a sharp drop from 7,412 cases in 2024 and 9,393 in 2023,” he said. He added that the number of pending cases had come down dramatically—from 35,396 in 2021 to just 2,882 by the end of 2025—marking a reduction of more than 32,000 cases in four years.

The Joint commissioner noted a major improvement in investigation outcomes. The charge-sheet filing rate rose to 68.34 per cent in 2025, up from 42.56 per cent in 2024 and just 19.13 per cent in 2023. Conviction rates also saw a sharp rise, climbing from 4 per cent in 2021 to 28.5 per cent in 2025. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the conviction rate stood at an impressive 86.08 per cent, reflecting what Jain described as “effective implementation of new criminal laws.” He added that Assam currently ranks first in the country in implementing the new legal framework.

Crime against property showed a significant decline. In 2025, 1,854 such cases were registered, compared to 3,752 in 2023 and 2,804 in 2024. A total of 2,118 persons were arrested in connection with these offences. Mahanta credited intensified night patrolling and swift police response for the reduction.

Vehicle thefts also dropped substantially.

The city recorded 553 cases in 2025, down from 1,118 in 2024 and 1,032 in 2023. Police arrested 239 accused and recovered 267 stolen vehicles, achieving a recovery rate of 48.2 per cent, a marked improvement over previous years.

Mobile phone theft cases also saw progress, with 203 cases registered and 203 arrests made, leading to the recovery of 1,159 stolen mobile phones, many of which were returned to their rightful owners.

The city police also stepped up their fight against narcotics. In 2025, 406 NDPS cases were registered and 555 people arrested. Seizures included 11.919 kg of heroin, 529.301 kg of ganja, 9,865 bottles of psychotropic syrup, and 34,918 psychotropic tablets, with an estimated market value of ₹28.86 crore.

Cybercrime enforcement also showed notable results. The Cyber Police Station at Panbazar recovered ₹6.28 crore from cyber fraud cases and returned the money to victims. During the year, 18 cases were registered, while 1,784 cyber-related enquiries were handled. Regular cyber awareness programmes were also conducted across the city.

Road safety improved as well, with 1,026 accident cases recorded in 2025, down from 1,218 the previous year. Notably, no accidents were reported on December 31, despite large-scale New Year celebrations. Mahanta said smooth traffic management during major events reflected improved coordination and planning.

The police also collected ₹50.21 crore in fines during the year.

Highlighting inter-state coordination, Joint CP said several criminal gangs operating out of neighbouring Meghalaya and Manipur were dismantled, contributing to the decline in property-related crimes in the city.

Calling 2025 a year of consolidation and reform, the commissioner said Guwahati Police remain committed to strengthening public trust, improving response times, and ensuring a safer city for all residents.