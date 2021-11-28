e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:36 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Proxy parties created to help BJP, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

FPJ Web Desk
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti | Photo: Twitter Image

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the aim of “proxy parties” created by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir is to make the unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019, as constitutional decision through them in the assembly.

According to a report, on the sidelines of a party convention in Bandipora, Mufti said that the policy of BJP has been to create division among regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

“First they attacked PDP and created ‘proxy parties’, which everyone knows. Then they created division within NC in Jammu and made those leaders directly join the BJP,” she said.

Mehbooba further said that now there is a division in the Congress party as well and to her knowledge, this division is not happening on its own but is being done by the BJP.

“BJP wants to create two factions in the Congress party here as well and want to use them separately,” she said.

She said ahead that the election will be held one day or the other, but she has a doubt that the way they are creating division among the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti also alleged that their only aim is that in the coming assembly election they will make those people reach the assembly who will help them to make the unconstitutional decision of August 05, 2019, as a constitutional decision through assembly."

