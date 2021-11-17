PDP president Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest till further orders: Report

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, who led a protest in Jammu against the civilian killings by security forces, has been put under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar on Wednesday till further orders.

According to news agency ANI, she was going to participate in a protest in Press Colony in the city.

Leading the protest, Mehbooba Mufti demanded to hand over the bodies of the deceased to their families.

The former chief minister said since the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been in force, there has been no accountability for the killings of innocents.

Mehbooba told reporters that the families of the slain civilians are holding protests in Srinagar and demanding handover of their bodies.

Her house arrest orders come after brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti was today asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the national capital on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case.

Reacting to this, Mehbooba Mufti told PTI that it was a political vendetta against her. "The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoing, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family. This time it was my brother," she told PTI here.

Mehbooba Mufti, who has herself been questioned by the ED in the past in connection with another money laundering case, said that she has been protesting against the killing of innocent civilians in the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

(With agency inputs)

Peoples Democratic Party chief & former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar today. She was going to participate in a protest in Press Colony in the city: Sources



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/27axI6h2tW — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:19 PM IST