Jammu and Kashmir: One unidentified person killed amid cross-fire between terrorists and security forces in Shopian's Babapora area

One unidentified person was killed during cross-firing between terrorists and security forces at Babapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, an encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out at around 10:30 am when terrorists attacked a Naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Babapora.

"Around 1030 hours today, unidentified terrorists attacked a CRPF personnel at Babapora, Shopian. CRPF troops retaliated the fire and during cross-firing, one unidentified person was killed," said the statement.

Further details are being ascertained, the police said.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 12:36 PM IST