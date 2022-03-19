e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: One CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Shopian

"At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district," a police official said.
PTI
Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: IANS

Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: IANS

Advertisement

A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

"At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district," a police official said.

He said one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in the grenade explosion.

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Amit Shah participates in CRPF's 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu Watch Video: Amit Shah participates in CRPF's 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:43 PM IST