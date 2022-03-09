Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids multiple locations in Baramulla district

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths conducted multiple raids on Wednesday in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

NIA sources said these raids started early in the day at many places in the Pattan area.

"Among the places being raided presently are the residences of former Jamaat-e-Islami district presidents, Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer", sources said, adding that further details would be shared with the media after the conclusion of the raids.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:46 AM IST