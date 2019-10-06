Jammu and Kashmir: JeM terrorist arrested by police in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Police here arrested one terrorist affiliated with terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on Sunday.
Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the apprehended terrorist on Sunday. "Police in Baramulla arrested one active terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Arms and ammunition recovered. Case registered. Investigation in progress," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read. Further details awaited.
