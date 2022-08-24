Jammu and Kashmir: Five low-intensity tremors jolt the union territory |

On Tuesday, the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir experienced five low-intensity earthquakes in a span of 12 hours.

The officials said that there was no loss of life or damage to property.

The first quake was of magnitude 3.9 and occured at 2.20 am, 61 km east of Katra area in Jammu region. It hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude occurred 9.5 km north east of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am. The quake hit at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am. The quake hit at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred 26 km south east of Udhampur at 8.03 am. It occurred at latitude 32.83 degrees north and longitude 75.40 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

Fifth quake of 3.1 magnitude hit Kishtwar district of Jammu region at 2.17 pm.