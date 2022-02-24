Jammu and Kashmir: Drone movement observed near RS Pura international border, says BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) spotted a drone near the international border in the RS Pura, Arnia sector, in the Jammu district today, reported news agency ANI.

"We spotted a drone near the international border and fired 10 to 20 rounds. The drone returned due to it and the search operation is underway," a senior official of the BSF told ANI.

Earlier, the Union Territory administration asked the people intending to fly drones in Jammu and Kashmir to share their details with the office of district magistrates concerned as well as the nearest police stations and compulsorily register themselves with the authorities here.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has notified ‘The Drone Rules, 2021’ applicable to all persons owning or possessing or engaged in leasing, operating, transferring or maintaining unmanned aircraft systems in India.

“Through the medium of circular, it is impressed upon all intended operators of unmanned aircraft systems to ensure the compliance of ‘the drone rules, 2021’ in letter and spirit. Accordingly, the details of the same shall be shared with the office of concerned district magistrates of Jammu division as well as the nearest police station,” Divisional Commissioner Jammu province Dr Raghav Langar said in circular issued.

The circular said that in order to ensure compliance to the rules, all persons operating an unmanned aircraft system shall have to compulsorily register themselves by making an application on digital sky platform and obtain Unique Identification Number (UIN) under the rules on payment of requisite fee.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

