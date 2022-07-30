e-Paper Get App

Jammu and Kashmir: Deceased flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal's mortal remains arrive at his hometown

Bal was one of the two pilots who sustained fatal injuries on Thursday night after a twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Rajasthan's Barmer district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Deceased flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal's mortal remains arrive at his hometown | ANI

Mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal who lost his life in a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Barmer, Rajasthan on 28th July, reached his native place in Jammu.

Many from his town came to pay their respects to the flight lieutenant.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a statement.

