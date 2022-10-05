e-Paper Get App
Jammu and Kashmir: 4 militants killed in two separate encounters in Shopian

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Encounter underway in the Moolu area of Shopian, J&K | ANI
Srinagar: Four militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in the Drach area of Shopian, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

"Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian," Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

He said a local terrorist of the proscribed outfit LeT was killed in a separate encounter in Moolu.

In the Drach operation, two of the three killed terrorists were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, Kumar said.

They were involved in the killing of Special Police Officer (SPO) Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in Pulwama and a migrant labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in the district, he said.

