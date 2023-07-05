Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Killed, 5 Injured In Rajouri Car Accident; Visuals Surface

Four people died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured are under treatment at a Government Medical College and Associated Hospital in Rajouri, according to the authorities.

One of the injured, who has been identifed as one Mohammad Younis, was declared brought dead by the hospital.

The injured are under treatment at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital in Rajouri, said Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajar, medical superintendent at the government hospital.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited).