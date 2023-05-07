BSF soldier killed, six injured in Army vehicle accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

In the Mankot sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was killed and six others were injured in an Army vehicle accident on Sunday.
According to reports, the injured have been taken to a nearby Army medical camp, with four of them being critically injured in the mishap.
(This is developing news. More details awaited)
