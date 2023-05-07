 BSF soldier killed, six injured in Army vehicle accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBSF soldier killed, six injured in Army vehicle accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

BSF soldier killed, six injured in Army vehicle accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

According to reports, the injured have been taken to a nearby Army medical camp, with four of them being critically injured in the mishap.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image

In the Mankot sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was killed and six others were injured in an Army vehicle accident on Sunday.

According to reports, the injured have been taken to a nearby Army medical camp, with four of them being critically injured in the mishap.


(This is developing news. More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSF soldier killed, six injured in Army vehicle accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

BSF soldier killed, six injured in Army vehicle accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

ANI, AltNews websites 'dropped' as Bangladeshi hacking group targets more Indian news agencies after...

ANI, AltNews websites 'dropped' as Bangladeshi hacking group targets more Indian news agencies after...

NCP chief Sharad Pawar predicts 'Congress will come to power in Karnataka'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar predicts 'Congress will come to power in Karnataka'

UP: 8 dead, 15 injured as truck hits pickup van in Moradabad

UP: 8 dead, 15 injured as truck hits pickup van in Moradabad

Watch: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee finds workout motivation in adorable puppy

Watch: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee finds workout motivation in adorable puppy