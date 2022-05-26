e-Paper Get App

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT militants gunned down in encounter at Kupwara

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba

PTIUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, police said.

"Based on a specific input developed by police regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara, the ultras were intercepted by the Army and police," a police spokesperson said.

He said an encounter broke out between the ultras and security forces in which three terrorists were neutralised.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"Identification (of the terrorists) is being ascertained. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site," Kumar said.

Read Also
Jammu & Kashmir: TV artiste shot dead by terrorists in Budgam, her nephew also injured in attack
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaJammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT militants gunned down in encounter at Kupwara

RECENT STORIES

After Texas shooting, Chidambaram says India also needs to tighten gun laws

After Texas shooting, Chidambaram says India also needs to tighten gun laws

To counter Quad, China pitches comprehensive agreement to 10 Pacific nations

To counter Quad, China pitches comprehensive agreement to 10 Pacific nations

Mumbai: SRA collects over Rs 1,500 crore from premium on fungible FSI in 2021-22

Mumbai: SRA collects over Rs 1,500 crore from premium on fungible FSI in 2021-22

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT militants gunned down in encounter at Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT militants gunned down in encounter at Kupwara