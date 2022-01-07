e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:10 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 terrorist killed in encounter in Budgam

FPJ Web Desk
File Photo

A militants was killed in an encounter that broke out late Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said: "Budgam Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

Earlier on Thursday evening, the police had informed about the beginning of the encounter headed by police and security forces.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zolwa village of Budgam district which turned into an encounter.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

