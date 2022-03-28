Jammu and Kashmir: 1 dead, 56 injured in bus accident at Nowshera; see pics

One dead, 56 injured in a bus accident at Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.

The bus was on the Rajouri-Nowshera route. We've received 56 injured patients out of which one person died during treatment. Four critically injured patients are referred to GMC hospital in Jammu, said Sukhdev Singh, ADC of Nowshera.

The bus, carrying over 50 passengers, was on way from Pukharni village to Naushera and the accident took place at Debatta near Lam around 10 am, the officials said.

They said rescue teams comprising locals, army and police evacuated nine seriously injured persons to hospital, where one of them Bilal Hussain of Pukharni village succumbed to injuries.

Several others who had received superficial injuries were discharged after first aid, they said.

A defence spokesman said troops of the Rashtriya Rifles helped in the rescue efforts.

"Regardless of personal safety soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles negotiated the steep slopes and retrieved the gravely injured passengers. The injured were further evacuated by troops in military vehicles to Sub-District Hospital Naushera for administration of first aid and further treatment," the spokesman said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:46 PM IST