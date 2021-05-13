'Jammed process with sheer incompetence': Priyanka Chaturvedi slams govt over 'vaccination jam'

As COVID-19 cases rise, the expansion of India's inoculation drive to include all adults appears to have brought in fresh problems. Over the last few days, countless individuals have taken to social media platforms highlighting their inability to book a slot, even as state government flagged a shortage of doses. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday hit out at the Centre for creating what she dubbed a "vaccination jam", highlighting several facets where she believed the BJP-led administration had fallen short.

"They are creators of vaccination jam . Have jammed the entire process because of sheer incompetence," she told a Twitter user. Citing an earlier Twitter by BJP leader Amit Malviya that held the Opposition responsible for vaccine hesitancy, the Rajya Sabha leader called for the Central administration to resign.

"India was among the first to get its own vaccine. Opposition mocked it, promoted vaccine hesitancy. Now after the second surge, everyone wants the jab. But there is only so much production capacity. Vaccine isn’t jam that anyone can produce. So we have to schedule and prioritise," Malviya had alleged on Wednesday in a series of tweets hitting out at critics.

Chaturvedi countered this, suggesting that if the Opposition was "more powerful" than the Centre, the latter should resign. "Yes, everyone SHOULD demand a jab because it is a right of every citizen to be safe. Also vaccine production can be ramped up if compulsory license invoked. But no, we are GoI hence smug," she fumed.