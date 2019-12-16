Jamia Impact: Aligarh Muslim University at boil, shut till January 5, internet blocked

“Exams have been cancelled and hostels will be vacated,” University officials announced late Sunday. Besides, internet services were suspended in Aligarh till Monday night with an aim to maintain law and order.

Earlier, policemen used tear gas and water cannons to try and disperse the agitating students who sought to take out a procession in solidarity with the Jamia students.

Cops claimed that stone pelting by students prompted to them launch cane-charge at them. Visuals showed cops firing tear gas shells from the main gate of the campus. The police personnel reportedly entered the campus to curb the protests.