Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Here's what happened on the fateful day in 1919

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre marked a turning point in India’s struggle for Independence. A memorial was set up by the Government of India in 1951 at Jallianwala Bagh to commemorate the spirit of Indian revolutionaries and the people who lost their lives in the brutal massacre.

The Rowlatt Act (Black Act) was passed on March 10, 1919, authorizing the government to imprison or confine, without a trial, any person associated with seditious activities. This led to nationwide unrest.

Gandhi initiated Satyagraha to protest against the Rowlatt Act.

On April 7, 1919, Gandhi published an article called Satyagrahi, describing ways to oppose the Rowlatt Act.

The British authorities discussed amongst themselves the actions to be taken against Gandhi and any other leaders who were participating in the Satyagraha.

Orders were issued to prohibit Gandhi from entering Punjab and to arrest him if he disobeyed the orders.

Sir Michael O’ Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab (1912-1919), suggested that Gandhi be deported to Burma but this was opposed by his fellow officials as they felt it might instigate the public.

Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew and Dr Satyapal, the two prominent leaders who were a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, organised a peaceful protest against the Rowlatt Act in Amritsar.

On April 9, 1919, Ram Naumi was being celebrated when O’ Dwyer issued orders to the Deputy Commissioner, Mr Irving to arrest Dr Satyapal and Dr Kitchlew.

The following extract from the Amrita Bazar Patrika, dated 19th November, 1919, talks about the witness account of Mr Irving in front of the Hunter Commission and highlights the mindset of the British authorities.

“He (Irving) was directed by the Government of Sir Michael O’Dwyer to deport Dr Kichlew and Satyapal. He knew that such an act would lead to a popular outburst. He also knew that none of these popular leaders favoured violence. He invited the two gentlemen to his house on the morning of April 10th and they unsuspectingly responded to the call no doubt relying on his honour as an Englishman. But after they had been under his roof for half an hour as his guests, they were caught hold of, and removed towards Dharmasala under police escort! Mr Irving told this story without showing any sign of having done an act which very few Englishmen would care to do.”



Thousands of people gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh to celebrate Baisakhi and peacefully protest because of the arrest of two leaders, Satyapal and Saifuddin Kitchlew. But the public meetings and processions were banned, and villagers were not aware of that.

The colonial troops entered Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar and blocked the main entrance behind them to ensure nobody could flee before opening fire on the crowd for about 10 minutes. Many jumped into a well in a desperate attempt to save themselves as the soldiers showered bullets at them.

After the incident, General Dyer was removed from the duty after the Hunter Commission submitted its report. He died July 23, 1927, due to a cerebral haemorrhage. Dyer reportedly said on his deathbed, "So many people who knew the condition of Amritsar say I did right...but so many others say I did wrong. I only want to die and know from my Maker whether I did right or wrong."

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:42 PM IST