Jalandhar West Assembly By-Poll Result: AAP's Mohinder Bhagat Wins With Over 37,000 Votes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Mohinder Bhagat has defeated BJP's Sheetal Angural in Punjab's Jalandhar West assembly constituency.

The by-election was necessitated after Sheetal Angural, a BJP candidate, resigned as an AAP MLA in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission's website, Mohinder Bhagat received 55,225 votes, while Sheetal Angural received 17,902 votes. The victory margin of 37,323 votes was approximately double the number of votes polled by Angural.

Congress candidate Surinder Kaur came in third with 16,738 votes.

After results were declared, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said that the result shows the faith and support of the people of Punjab are with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Taking to X, he wrote, "The Aam Aadmi Party government will fulfill all the promises made by Arvind Kejriwal ji and Bhagwant Mann sahab. The AAP government has accomplished in the last two years what was not done in 75 years. The blessings of crores of people are with us. Hearty congratulations to all the workers!"

The counting for 13 assembly seats across seven states is taking place today, Saturday, July 13.

Voting for the by-election was held on July 10 for all 13 seats in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.