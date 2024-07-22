 JeM Has Made Propaganda Video Using Saif Ali Khan Photo And Phantom Movie Poster, Do Not Forward It: J&K Police
Jammu & Kashmir Police have sternly warned everyone that forwarding such content is an offence under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It was not immediately clear in what way terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had used Saif Ali Khan image and poster of the movie Phantom in their propaganda video.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Jammu and Kashmir Police | ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday (July 22) warned everyone against forwarding a propaganda video made by terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. Taking to social media platform X, the police department said through their official handle that the terror group had made use of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's photo and image of a poster of movie Phantom.

The department said that the 'enemy' released the video online around 2 PM on Monday.

J&K Police have then spared no words to alert the public about what the security forces expect everyone to do.

'1) first, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone

2.) second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video.

3.) police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message.

Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that position and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under section 13 and 18 of UAPA.'

Here is the actual post from the J&K Police.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror group founded by terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar was behind a terror attack in Jammu's Doda last week. An Indian Army officer and three soldiers were killed in the terror attack which started as an ambush from the terrorists. The security forces were carrying out an operation based on an intelligence input about terrorists when they were ambushed.

The terror group had released a video purportedly showing aftermath of the attack. It reportedly showed terrorist and dead soldier.

Jaish-e-Mohammed reportedly claimed that desecration of the dead body was done in retaliation of soldiers purportedly dragging a terrorist's body in a separate encounter.

(With inputs from agencies)

