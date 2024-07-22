'Few People In Both Countries Don't Want Peace,' Says National Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah On Terror Attacks In Jammu

Srinagar: Calling the terror attacks taking place in the Jammu region "sad," National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that few people in both countries don't want "peace."

"The sad thing is that, in both these countries, there are few people who don't want peace. We want peace. You can see how many forces are coming in, almost 7,000 more personnel are brought here in the mountainous region. The government of India will not be ready (to have talks with Pakistan; it's not ready until the terrorism ends; no matter how much we shout, they won't be ready," Abdullah told ANI, amid a spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region.

About A Recent Terrorist Attack

Terrorists attacked the Village Development Committee (VDC) at Gunda village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in the early hours of Monday during an ongoing firefight with security personnel, the White Knight Corps said. In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

Farooq Abdullah On UP Govt's Kanwar Yatra Mandate

After the Uttar Pradesh government mandated all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, Abdullah said that the BJP wants to create differences between Hindus and Muslims.

"They have done wrong. The yatra used to take place earlier, also with peace. What are they doing? I have never seen such an order. They (BJP) want to create differences between Hindus and Muslims. They are not going to succeed in all this and in these elections, people have taught them a lesson. They were defeated on those seats where they were not expecting to loose elections. They lost in Ayodhya, where they did 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple. They lost in Uttarakhand (Badrinath by-polls)," Abdullah said on the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to mandate all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names.

Notably, in the recently concluded by-elections, the Congress's Lakhpat Singh Butola won the Badrinath seat against the BJP's Rajendra Singh Bhandari by a margin of 5224 votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP lost the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Ayodhya, in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls. SP leader Awadhesh Prasad defeated BJP leader Lallu Singh.

The Supreme Court on Monday put an interim stay on directives issued by the authorities of certain state governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route should display the names of the owners outside such shops.