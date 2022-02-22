Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist from Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from him.

The terrorist was nabbed in a joint operation of the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The police said that upon a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Rajwar area, Handwara police along with 21 RR, and 92 Bn CRPF established a joint naka at Sultanpora Bridge.

"While conducting the search of pedestrians and vehicles, one suspected person on seeing the naka party tried to conceal his presence and tried to flee from the spot. He was tactfully apprehended by the naka party," police said.

Police recovered one pistol with magazine and five pistol rounds from his possession.

He disclosed his name as Ubaid Bashir Wani, a resident of Maidan Pora, Lolab, Kupwara.

"He revealed that he has come here to carry out the attack in the area. Being a hybrid terrorist of the JeM terrorist organization, he was working on the direction of his Pakistan handlers across the border," police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:21 AM IST