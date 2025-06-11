Jaipur YouTuber Arrested For Distributing Beer On Nirjala Ekadashi

Representative Image

Jaipur: To increase the followers, a YouTuber in Jaipur distributed Beer on the auspicious Nirjala Ekadashi and uploaded its video on social media. Now the police have arrested seven people, including the YouTuber Lappu Sachin alias Sachin Singh for hurting the religious sentiments.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Digant Anand said that a video went viral on social media in which some youths were seen distributing Beer on the streets of Jaipur on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi. This video was found to hurt religious sentiments. The police have arrested seven persons who made the video and made it viral.

Sachin Singh has an Instagram account in the name of Lappu Sachin with 1.9 million followers and 6. 99 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

He and six others distributed free Beer to auto rickshaw drivers, passengers, and passersby on the auspicious Nirjala Ekadashi, a day when Hindus observe water—less fast and distribute water, fruit juice, butter milk and other such items to the people who move on streets in the scorching heat.

The accused made a video of this and shared it on YouTube and other social media. As the people trolled them for hurting the religious sentiments, the police took action and arrested them.

During interrogation, the accused said that their intention was not to hurt anyone's sentiments. Rather, they wanted to increase their followers on social media; however, all have apologized by holding their ears and said that it was a mistake. If anyone's religious sentiments have been hurt by this, they apologize.