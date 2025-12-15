 Jaipur Nightclub Owner & Staff Sexually Harasses Woman, Attacks Her Husband; FIR Registered
Jaipur Nightclub Owner & Staff Sexually Harasses Woman, Attacks Her Husband; FIR Registered

A woman has accused the owner and staff of Jaipur’s Club Alpha of molestation and assault on December 10. She alleged the owner sought a private meeting, molested her, and later attacked her husband with iron rods, causing leg fractures. Police are examining CCTV footage and call records as the investigation continues.

Jaipur: A shocking incident surfaced from Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, where a woman was allegedly molested in a nightclub. The woman accused the owner and staff of the nightclub of sexually harassing her and attacking her husband as she refused to comply with his demand of meeting him privately, reported News18.

The alleged incident took place on the night of December 10 at Club Alpha. The nightclub is located in Jaipur's Ashok Nagar police station area. The complainant had gone to the nightclub with her husband, and they got seated at a table inside the restaurant area.

As per the report, a waiter then approached the couple, having a piece of paper in his hand with a mobile number written on it. He then told the woman that the number belonged to the owner of the nightclub and that he wanted to meet her in a room privately.

The woman in the FIR stated that when she went to the washroom, the club owner Bharat Tank, manager Deepak, and bouncers came towards her and started behaving inappropriately with her, reported the media house.

However, she further alleged that Tank molested her. When the woman shouted, her husband rushed to the spot and protested against the indecent behaviour of the nightclub's owner and staff. An altercation broke out between the woman's husband and Tank and the staff of the nightclub.

As per the complainant, her husband was assaulted with iron rods. He reportedly sustained two fractures in his leg. The woman also alleged that the nightclub's bouncers damaged their car. The man was reportedly rushed to SMS Hospital.

The police are collecting CCTV footage of the incident and checking the call details and location of all the accused, Ashok Nagar ACP Balram Chaudhary told the media house.

A detailed investigation has been lodged into the matter.

