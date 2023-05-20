Jaipur: More than ₹2 crore cash, 1 kg gold recovered from government building; notes of ₹2000 denomination also found

More than Rs 2.31 crore in cash and one kg of gold have been recovered from a locked almirah in the basement of a government office (Yojana Bhavan) in Jaipur. The police seized the incriminating materials on Friday.

Staff being interrogated

Currency notes of Rs 2000 and 500 denominations along with one kg gold bar were found in a trolley suitcase kept in the cupboard there. In this regard, about seven employees of the Yojana Bhawan are being interrogated after being detained.

There are offices of departments like IT, Jan Aadhaar authority, and others in the building of Yojna Bhavan, located behind the government secretariat in Jaipur.

More details into the incident

The Chief Secretary Usha Sharma called the media late at night and briefed the incident. She said the process of digitization of government files is going on in all the departments, so the files were being searched. There were two locked cupboards and their keys could not be found in the basement from where the cash and gold were found.

The locks of these cupboards were opened with the help of an electric cutter. Files were found in one cupboard while a trolley suitcase was found in another which was full of currency notes.

Jaipur Police takes action

The Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Shrivarav said that seven employees have been detained and are being interrogated.

"The cupboard from which the cash and gold were recovered was lying locked for several months. The basement where the cash was found was accessed by Aadhaar-UID staff, the police will question the staff having access to the cupboards in the basement," said the commissioner.

BJP leader slams Congress govt, CM Gehlot

In the meantime, the opposition BJP has targeted the government over the incident. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore tweeted to suggest that Congress is a 'Gangotri' of corruption.

"The recovery of crores of rupees in cash and gold from the Rajasthan government secretariat, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sits and runs the government, is proof that the Gehlot government is in the role of a protector of corruption," tweeted Rathore.

Check tweet

