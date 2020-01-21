Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 all set to kick off at Diggi Palace Hotel from January 23

Jaipur: The Jaipur Literature Festival is all set to kick off in the city from Thursday. The 13th edition of the Festival, which is scheduled to be held from 23 January to 27 January at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur, shall discuss important topics such as climate change alongside science and technology along with other themes integral to our times. This edition’s running theme ‘Women Uninterrupted’ will bring to the fore several pressing issues of women in the repertoire of discussions.

The five day fest will have speakers ranging from Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to several Pulitzer winners. Authors from nations such as the Czech Republic, Mauritius, Netherlands, Sweden and Nigeria will see representation at the Festival. As each year, several Indian, American, British, French and German authors, will round up the Festival programme.

Namita Gokhale, writer, publisher and Co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival said, “Every year, we have various authors from different parts of the world, representing different nationalities and languages in attendance at the Festival. This year, once again, we have endeavoured to get as many speakers from varying genres and languages to attend. I believe we have succeeded in our efforts as stalwarts from over 20 countries and as many as 20 international and almost 15 Indian languages will be in attendance at the 13th edition of the Festival. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming them and to the literary revelations they will bring with them.”

Over 200 sessions will be held on topics like Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit as a living language and 70 years of adoption of Constitution would be part of the festival.

Poetry and non-fiction will be prominent subjects.

A session on AI and Creativity will see big names from both the genres, Marcus du Sautoy and Sanjoy K. Roy, come together for a session on how Artificial Intelligence and creativity can unite to create something imaginative and futuristic.

Apart from a horde of ideas, the programme will touch upon several themes including economy, translated works of poets and authors, publishing and media along with various aspects of history. For over a decade now, the Jaipur Literature Festival has hosted almost 2000 speakers and over a million guests from across the globe.