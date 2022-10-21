Jaipur: 7-year-old daughter kissed martyer father's forehead and asked him to....

Dolly with near Jai Singh's body. |

Jaipur: In a heartbreaking event, martyr soldier Jai Singh's 7-year-old daughter Dolly kissed the father's forehead and asked to wake up as it's Diwali, before the last rites were performed on the body. The people present there burst into tears.

But, the family is still ready to serve the nation, as the widow of a soldier said that she will send her daughter to the army.

In the family of farmer Tarachand, who lives in the Dudiyan village of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, this Diwali was certainly more shocking as they have lost two sons in a span of just 11 months. Both were soldiers in the Indian Army and what is even more tragic is that both were married to real sisters.

Will send daughter to serve the nation

Before the funeral, the army officer handed over the tricolour to the daughter of Jai Singh. The soldier’s widow, Sonu, who came to see her husband with her daughter, said that she would send her daughter Dabboo (Dolly) to the army.

Earlier in the morning, a tricolour yatra was taken out from Gudhagaudji (Jhunjhunu) to Dudiyan village. Children, the elderly, women, and young people from all over the district participated in his last journey.

Jai Singh was posted at 106 Para (TA), Airborne Bangalore Centre. He suffered a heart attack during physical training. On Thursday, the physical test of Jai Singh was going on. He fell unconscious during this and was taken to the Army Hospital in Bangalore, where he died. The doctor said that he died of a heart attack.

His younder brother martyred 11 months ago

Notably, Jaisingh’s younger brother Pintu Kumar was martyred 11 months ago in November 2021. He got injured during a military exercise in Agra in April 2021, and after about 7 months, he died during treatment.

The villagers said that the idol of Pintu Kumar was to be unveiled on his first death anniversary next month, but before that, the news of the martyrdom of the elder son came.

The death of both the brothers has become a reason of grief for the family of their in-laws as well, as they got married in 2013 to real sisters, Sonu and Varsha, residents of Kithana village.