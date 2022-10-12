Noida: Soldier dies as bus carrying 70 people rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway, 8 critically injured | Twitter/@NewsBellApp

An Indian Army soldier reportedly lost his life and eight others are critical after a private double-decker bus carrying 70 passengers rammed a stone-laden truck on the Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

According to NDTV, a part of the bus that was on its way from Gorakhpur to Ludhiana, had to be cut open to rescue the passengers that were trapped inside.

The report suggests the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting the truck from behind at a high speed. The police said that the vehicle then crashed through the parapet and fell off the expressway near Noida.

Vishal Pande, Additonal Deputy Commission of Police (ADCP) said that the injured passengers were rushed to two hospitals located in Greater Noida.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Lavi Kumar, Dogra Regiment, passed away during treatment, while eight injured are receiving treatment in a critical state.

Further investigation is underway and the cause of the accident is yet to be known.