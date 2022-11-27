e-Paper Get App
Jaipur: 3 brothers shot dead in Bharatpur

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Jaipur: Three brothers were shot dead by their neighbour and some other people in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur late Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident took place in Sikraura village under Kumher police station area of the district. The deceased are Samandar Singh, a constable posted in Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), Ishwar Singh and Gajendra Singh.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Meena said one of the deceased brothers, Samandar Singh, was involved in a dispute with his neighbour Lakhan. Late Saturday night, Lakhan barged into the house of Samandar along with some people and opened fire at the family.

According to the Bharatpur police control room, a total of six people were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. The three brothers — Samandar, Gajendra and Ishwar — were declared brought dead while Gajendra’s wife, son, and daughter-in-law were referred to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

