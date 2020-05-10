Jain baker arrested by Chennai police over 'Islamophobia'; BJP leader says 'selective secularism'

The owner of "Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries" located at Parthasarathi Puram in the T Nagar area in Chennai was arrested for an Islamophobic advertisement which he allegedly posted on WhatsApp. The advertisement read, "Made by Jains on orders, No Muslim staff".

Police sources told NDTV that a case of malicious intention to outrage religious feelings and intent to breach peace has been registered against the bakery owner and further investigations are on.