Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar's Video Call With Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Goes Viral On Social Media (WATCH)

Jailed ganster Lawrence Bishnoi's alleged video call with cow vigilante Monu Manesar |

New Delhi: A video clip doing rounds on social media shows jailed gansgter Lawrence Bishnoi speaking to the accused of Nasir-Junaid murder case Monu Manesar on a video call. The purpoted 38 seconds long video clip comes amid reports that Monu Manesar, arrested in Junaid-Nasir killing case, wanted to join Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The new undated video shows Lawrence Bishnoi with his accomplice Raju Basoudiya (Basodi) while Monu Manesar is seen in a car along with one Bholu Dhana.

As soon as the clip emerged, the video went viral and was shared by several handles on X (formerly Twitter).

Breaking: A new video of #MonuManesar and Bholu Dhana having a video call with #LawrenceBishnoi and Raju Basoudiya (Raj Kumar). pic.twitter.com/FT86CbfZrC — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 16, 2023

The exact date of the video is not known, however, the video clip goes on to attest the claims that Monu Manesar was in touch with members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as he wanted to join Bishnoi's syndicate. Bishnoi is in jail for years and allegedly runs his gangster network from inside the jail itself.

Lawrence Bishnoi an accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is from Fazilka in Punjab, is in jail since 2014. He was arrested that year after an encounter with the Rajasthan state Police. Bishnoi was shifted to Delhi's Tihar jail in the year 2022 and was arrested by Punjab Police in June, 2022 in connection with the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Monu Manesar arrested in Junaid-Nasir murder case

Junaid and Nasir belonged to Ghatmika village which is under Pahari police station area in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Both of them were burnt to death and their charred bodies were found in a jeep. The incident took place on February 15 night in Bhiwani, Haryana, this year. Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante, was arrested in connection with the case by Haryana Police on September 12, 2023 and then handed over to Rajasthan Police.

Meanwhile, Monu Manesar will be brought to Haryana by Gurgaon Police on September 25 in connection with another case registered against him at the Pataudi police station, according to reports. He is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

