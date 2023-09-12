Monu Manesar Detained By Haryana Police; CCTV Footage Shows Cow Vigilante Taken Into Custody

Monu Manesar | Twitter

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, whose name had cropped up in cases related to the killings of three Muslim men and reportedly a prominent Bajrang Dal leader as well as a member of Haryana's Gurugram administration’s special cow protection team of task force, was detained on Tuesday (September 12) by Haryana Police. Monu Manesar will be handed over to Rajasthan Police, according to reports.

A CCTV footage showing Monu Manersar taken into custody surfaced on social media. Check the video below.

In Rajasthan, SP Bharatpur, Mridul Kachawa said, "We have received information that Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, who is wanted in Nasir and Junaid (lynching) case. Haryana Police is carrying out its further procedure and our officers are in contact with them. When their procedure completes, (our) District Police will begin theirs."

Manu Manesar was in news recently when his name cropped up in the recent Nuh violence as well. Violence had spread in Haryana's Nuh and surrounding districts and the riots had reached even Gurugram after a religious procession taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was allegedly attacked and stone pelting took place during the procession in Mewat's Nuh on July 31.

Soon after the violence following the attack on the procession, rumours circulated that Monu Manesar's presence in the Yatra had fuelled the violence. However, the reports of his presence or absence from the rally could not be confirmed and remained a disputed topic.