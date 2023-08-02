Who Is Monu Manesar? Know About Cow Vigilante Suspected Behind Violence In Haryana

Monu Manesar | Twitter

Mohit Yadav also known as Monu Manesar, who is in the spotlight after violence in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram districts, is a cow vigilante in Rajasthan's Mewat district. Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, who leads Bajrang Dal's campaign against cow smugglers in Haryana and Rajasthan, is on the wanted list of Rajasthan police over the murder of two alleged cattle smugglers Nasir and Junaid.

Nasir and Junaid's charred dead bodies were found inside a burnt Bolero in Haryana's Bhiwani district on February 16. Rajasthan Police had registered a case in which Monu Manesar is also a suspect.

The deceased Junaid and Nasir were residents of Ghatmika village in Rajasthan's Bharpur district. The village is located near the border of Haryana. On February 15, Junaid's cousin brother Ismail lodged a complaint of kidnapping and assault at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur. When police acted on the informatio they found the charred dead bodies of Junaid and Nasir in Bolero in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

Thirty-year-old Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar announced that he will be participating in the Brijmandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh. He also released a video on social media that on behalf of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) he has reached the Brij Shobha Yatra which was organised by Matri Shakti Durgawahini on Monday (July 31) in Haryana's Nuh. He also asked his supporters to attend the Yatra.

The rumours about Monu Manesar's presence in the Yatra fuelled the violence in Haryana's Nuh which later reached Gurugram. The violence claimed lives of around five people. The Police have registered 40 FIRs in connection with the violence. There are around 50 people who are being questioned in this connection, said Police.

After his name surfaced, Monu Manesar denied any involvement in the violence. Also, he said that he has not released any video regarding the Yatra.

