Jahangirpuri Violence: Govt allowed riots to happen, alleges AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Monday launched a fierce attack on the administration including the Centre and Delhi government in regards to the Jahangirpuri violence case.

He said in the press conference today that the religious procession that was taken out in the Jahangirpuri C-block area was done without police permission. The Commissioner of Delhi Police himself has said that the procession in Jahangirpuri was taken out without permission, he said.

The AIMIM chief further said that people carried country-made pistols, swords, and other firearms while the procession was being taken out.

"What is the use of weapons in any kind of religious procession?" he asked adding that provocative slogans were also made.

Owaisi further alleged that the government wanted the violence to happen. "The government gave permission and allowed violence to take place. Riots do not happen suddenly, it happens only when the government wants riots to happen," he alleged.

He further said that this was the third such procession that was being taken out without permission during which the devotees also tried to hoist saffron flags atop the mosque.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has, however, Monday, rubbished social media claims that the violence erupted during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri after saffron flags were hoisted atop a mosque in the area, PTI reported.

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Owaisi said that the Delhi CM is a coward for not naming the culprits. "He cannot name the culprits, he does not open his mouth against those who walk in the procession with guns and pistols. There is no condemnation of the mob trying to defile the mosques," Owaisi said in a Tweet.

Owaisi also raised questions about the arrests made by the police claiming that the police are targeting only one community.

Earlier, an altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening during a religious procession, in which nine people, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:23 PM IST